EDMOND — The EHS cross country team ran its first 5K of the season on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and had several runners break personal records from last season.
The Pacers finished 15th out of the 25 teams represented at the meet with a total time of 2:07:11. The event was attended by many of the top teams in the state. Piedmont took first place with a time of 1:43:36.
The Pacers were led by junior Sarah Bonebrake, who finished with a time of 24:22.96, which placed 86th overall. Bonebrake had an average mile time of 4:52.59. Isabella Hubbard (24:57.61) and Abigail Poggenpohl (25:21.89) weren’t far behind in 85th and 89th place respectively.
“A lot of teams that were there, were very good teams,” Enid head coach Steve Bloom said. “We saw some very good competition today, and our kids ran good times for their first time of the year.”
The Pacers are coming off a first place finisish in their first meet of the season, the Enid Invitational, which was a two-mile race.
Other Enid runners included sophomore Loren Simpson (25:58.5; 95th place), junior Brionna Clayton (26:30.06; 98th place), senior Kaylea Maxey (26:53.91, 99th place), sophomore Naomi Haros (26:53.91; 101st place).
The Plainsmen placed 18th with a total time of 1:49:55. The Plainsmen will be very young this season, and Saturday’s race was the first 5K race of their careers. The five freshmen include: Blake Jensen (21:34.95; 131st place), Zane Briix (23:08.22; 135th place), Hudson Plummer (23:28.88; 136th place) and Carson Nault (24:28.65; 138th place).
Senior Johnathan Ylitalo was Enid’s best finisher with a time of 20:10.40, which put him in 118th place. The team features three seniors in Alec Hamm (22:18.80; 133rd place), Cooper Reinhardt (22:42.82; 134th place).
The Plainsmen’s top five finished with an average time of 21:59.03.
“Several of them ran PR’s today from their times from last year,” Bloom said. “They took a minute or so off their time, and to do that in your first race out and your first 5K, we’re on the right track, we’ve just got to keep working.”
Both the Pacers and the Plainsmen teams will be participating in something that no EHS cross country team has attended yet, a night race.
Both teams will get to run next week’s meet at Mustang under the lights, with the girls starting at 8:30 p.m. and the boys beginning at 9.
“The kids are all excited about that,” Bloom said. “We’ve never run a night race, they started this race a few years ago and we decided to give it a try this year, it’ll be a fun change.”
