The Enid Plainsmen are set to open up the 2023 football campaign on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Muskogee.
The road trip will mark the first game under new head coach Cameron Conder, the team’s former offensive coordinator under former coach Rashaun Woods.
Conder’s approach this offseason to Enid football, at more than the high school level, has borne some fruit so far, with 125 players across all four grades at EHS and at least 100 middle school players having already picked up their gear, he said.
Last season Enid lost this matchup, also the opener in the 2022 season, 28-26.
This year, Enid will be without two key offensive pieces, losing wide receiver Tykie Andrews and running back Luke Rauh to graduation. Both played key roles in last year’s game.
For this year’s edition, Conder knows how Enid will have to play to reverse last year’s result.
“We have to play mistake-free football on offense and execute the game plan if we want to have a shot,” he said. “On defense, we need to play with effort and fit our gaps and like in any big game, get off the field on third down.”
The kickoff at Muskogee was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., but has been pushed back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m.
Another area Enid has to fill is kicker after Daniel Real graduated.
Conder plans to have freshman Kevin Vega kick for the Plainsmen and likes his ability.
One of the only returning starters in the defensive backfield is cornerback Tyson Kennedy, who had six interceptions as a freshman last season.
The defense is looking to replace Omar Penate, Markus Tommy, Erik Lewis Jr., Devin Gaines and more from last year’s squad. All of those athletes are currently on collegiate rosters.
Enid’s career leader in tackles, Carlos Alvarado, is gone also, but the team is looking to Brittain Combs to fill that gap.
Blake Fuksa and Josh Withey should see a lot of carries at running back to try and fill the gap left by Rauh.
The Plainsmen scrimmaged with Mustang, Westmoore and Edmond Santa Fe last week in preparation for Friday’s games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.