ENID, Okla. — Enid’s boys are content with having just qualified for the Class 6A state golf tournament, which tees off Monday at the University of Oklahoma Jimmie Austin course in Norman.
The Plainsmen, who were fifth at the Western Regional at Meadowlake Monday with a 304, are in the tournament for the first time since 2018.
“We’re not just happy to get there,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “We want to see how high on the leader board we can go.’’
Lee said the Plainsmen should be pushed by playing with two of the team favorites in Norman North and Stillwater on the first day. The No. 5 players from each team will tee off at 8:30, followed by the No. 4s at 8:40, the No. 3s at 8;50, the No. 2s at 9 and the No. 1s at 9:10.
The No. 5s will tee off for the afternoon round at 1:30, followed by the No. 4s at 1:40, the No. 3s at 1:40, the No. 2s at 2 and the No. 1s at 2:10.
The tournament will conclude with an 18-hole round on Tuesday.
The Plainsmen will play a practice round on Sunday, followed by a banquet. Lee said none of his players have played Jimmie Austin before.
“We just want to play up to our capability,’’ Lee said. “We have been in the 300-310 range all season. We want to keep the ball in play and keep the three putts to a minimum. This team has been consistent and solid all year. It’s going to be fun … if everyone comes together, who knows what may happen. This team has a high golf IQ. I have no doubt they are going to compete.’’
Move-in Mason Haley is averaging 74.1 strokes per round, followed by Max Fossett (79.3), Dawson Branstetter (79.5), Hayden Johnson (80.4) and Demetrios Farr (85.6). Farr, the No. 5 man, was the medalist at the Del City Tournament at Trosper Park.
The Plainsmen have won three tournaments (Enid Invite, Oklahoma Big 8 Conference and Del City) and were second in two others. Enid’s score at Del City (285) was the lowest of the Lee era.
Lee said this is the best team he’s had in his 12 years as the boys coach and feels they could stand with almost any team in recent Plainsmen history.
“They get along with each other, but they like to compete against each other,’’ Lee said. “Everyone wants to be the low man, whether it’s qualifying or in a tournament. The kids have been working toward this since August. It’s going to be a lot of fun.’’
Other teams in the field are Broken Arrow, Edmond North, Muskogee, Norman, Owasso, Deer Creek Edmond, Jenks, Edmond Memorial and Edmond Santa Fe.
