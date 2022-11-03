NORMAN, Okla. — Coming into Thursday’s rescheduled game at Norman North, Enid needed a win to stay alive for a chance to host a playoff game. That chance slipped when Enid lost to Norman North, 52-32.
Enid found itself in a 35-13 hole toward the end of the first half after a barrage by the Timberwolves early.
Norman North shut Enid running back Luke Rauh down early, forcing Enid and head coach Rashaun Woods to rely on the passing game.
It worked in the first half, but not as much as the Plainsmen needed, with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Brock Slater and a 63-yard touchdown to Tykie Andrews, both from quarterback Aidan Robinson.
The Plainsmen had a shot at a hail mary at the end of the half, but the ball from Robinson was picked off.
After another Norman North touchdown, Andrews made history, like he has so often this season. With a 19-yard touchdown catch from Robinson, Andrews became Enid’s single season receiving touchdowns record holder.
“He (Andrews) played well and we got him the ball,” Woods said. “He made some good plays after he touched it.”
With a 22-point deficit at the half, trailing 35-13, a win looked out of the picture, but after Norman North quarterback, Cam Sixkiller went out with an injury, Enid’s fortunes changed.
Norman North’s backup QB, Owen Eshelman threw interceptions on two straight drives, first to Tyson Kennedy for Kennedy’s fifth of the season. That turnover resulted in a 76-yard touchdown from Robinson to Andrews.
On the next drive, Zane Wiggins picked off Eshelman, that pick was followed by a drive down the field, punctuated by a trick play that saw Brock Slater find Andrews on a five-yard pass for the senior wideout’s fourth touchdown of the night.
“We practice those a couple times a week’” Woods said of the trick play. “It felt like it was a good time to use, it felt like the right one to call.”
“We got a few turnovers and they were big for us,” Woods said. We converted those into points, but they are electric on offense and we didn’t do a good job tackling or covering today.”
Norman North stopped Enid’s momentum with a 31-yard field goal to go up 45-32.
An interception by Robinson on the next drive, followed by an 18-yard rushing score by Norman North, sealed the deal.
Enid will travel next week for its first playoff game since 2010 and finish the regular season .500 for the first time since that same season.
Enid’s opponent next Friday will be determined this weekend when the OSSAA comes out with the playoff brackets. With games on Friday the seedings are still unknown
“We’ve accomplished a lot this year,” Woods said. “I’m proud of the kids and thankful for the coaches.”
