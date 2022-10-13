After a 77-14 loss to Bixby, Enid, 3-3, looks to rebound against 2-4 Westmoore on Thursday. Westmoore comes to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on a two-game losing streak, losing to Broken Arrow and Jenks.
Lost in the result of last week’s loss to Bixby was the play of freshman defensive back Tyson Kennedy, who nabbed his third interception of the season against the Spartans.
The Plainsmen offense is averaging 26.3 points per game, while Westmoore is scoring 18.6 per game.
The Plainsmen defense has held teams to 41.1 points per game while Westmoore is allowing 31.1 per game.
Enid has two players approaching 1,000-yard seasons. Senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews has 875 yards on the season after a 139-yard performance against Bixby, while running back Luke Rauh has 813 yards on the season after a 321-yard game against Moore and 56 yards last week.
Westmoore and Enid have two common opponents, Jenks and Moore.
End lost to Jenks, 55-28 while Westmoore lost to Jenks, 28-22. Enid has the upper hand when it comes to the matchup against Moore. The Plainsmen won that game, 49-35 while Westmoore won 27-17.
This is the first of two straight Thursday night games for Enid as the Plainsmen will go on the road next Thursday at Broken Arrow.
In the last five years, Enid is 1-3 against Westmoore and did not play them in 2017. Enid won last season’s game 28-21.
The Plainsmen come into the game on the outside looking in for the playoffs.
At 1-2 in district play, the Plainsmen are seventh in 6A-I. With six teams making the playoffs this season, every game counts. Westmoore occupies the sixth spot, also 1-2.
Moore is fifth in the district and plays Jenks Thursday. If Jenks loses and Enid wins, they would be in the field if the season ended this week.
Norman North is fourth in the district and plays 1-5 Southmoore. Should Southmoore win, that would give Enid a road to possibly crack the top four in the coming weeks, with both teams left on the Plainsmen’s schedule.
Enid kicker Daniel Real continued his recent hot streak last week, making two of two extra points and has only one miss this season. Real has also kicked two 40-plus-yard field goals this season.
For the last few weeks, Enid has been using both Aidan Robinson and Bennett Percival at quarterback.
Both give Enid a good chance in the air and the challenge of preparing for one or the other could give Enid the upper hand with Westmoore not knowing which to expect. Both can also use their legs to get our of trouble and extend plays.
Wide receiver Brock Slater threw a touchdown pass to Rauh last week, his first pass of the season on a trick play to get the Plainsmen on the board.
Robinson also punts for the Plainsmen and has been key, pinning opposing offenses within their own 20-yard line multiple times this season.
