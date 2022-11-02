The Enid Plainsmen will look to do their part in securing a home playoff game on Thursday at 7-2 Norman North after a forecast for severe storms forced the game to be moved from Friday.
The Plainsmen (5-4) locked up the first at-least .500 season of head coach Rashaun Woods’ tenure and first since 2010.
While Enid is solidly in the playoffs, a win over Norman North and Broken Arrow loss against Moore will give Enid a home playoff game next Friday. Enid’s opponent is to be determined.
Not only is a home playoff game on the line, multiple records could fall.
Tykie Andrews, Enid’s new single-season receptions and receiving yardage record holder, is two touchdowns from the most in a single season by an Enid wideout.
Andrews, a senior, became the first Enid receiver to go over 1,000 yards in a season at Broken Arrow and became the first Enid receiver with 100 catches in a season last week against Southmoore.
Senior running back Luke Rauh became just the fourth Enid back to go over 1,500 yards in a season against Southmoore and now has 1,507 yards on the season.
In doing so, Rauh moved into fourth in Enid history for single-season rushing yards. Rauh is 11 yards away from third, held by Devin Pratt. Rauh is 119 yards from second, set by Richard Escoe, set in 1964 with 1,622 yards.
There is more history at stake for Rauh.
After a four-touchdown game against Southmoore, Rauh has 15 touchdowns on the season, tied for Austin Box and Pratt for the most in a season by an Enid back.
Fourth is Escoe, with 16 in 1964, third is Lydell Carr with 17 in 1983. The record is 18, set by Ryan Logan and Floyd Winfield Jr.
Not all the records Enid is chasing are on offense. Senior linebacker Carlos Alvarado is already Enid’s career tackle record holder by a linebacker, but with two tackles last week, Alvarado is 11 short of the all-time mark by any defensive player, set by Willie Harrell. Alvarado is currently second all-time for tackles.
Freshman defensive back Tyson Kennedy has four interceptions as a freshman and is three away from the record for freshmen, set by Box. He is five away from the Enid single-season mark of nine set by Corey Holt and John Herth.
History was made against Southmoore, when junior kicker Tabitha Miller became the first female player in Enid history to score a point in a varsity game when she kicked an extra point.
The last time Enid played Norman North was in 2005, when the Plainsmen won, 34-28.
Enid is 3-1 all time against Norman North.
Norman North comes into the game second in 6A-1, while Enid is fifth.
Both teams have losses to Bixby and wins over Southmoore, Moore and Westmoore.
