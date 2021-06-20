ENID, Okla. — The summer Connie Mack season continues to be a learning session for the young Enid Plainsmen.
The Plainsmen lost an extra inning game for the second straight day, blowing a 6-3 lead in the seventh, before falling 8-7 to the Wichita Grays White in the final day of the Connie Mack Regional qualifier Sunday, June 20, 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Grays scored twice in the ninth after the Plainsmen had taken a 7-6 lead on a flyball from Garrett Shull that was misplayed by left fielder Jesse Johnson, allowing Dallas Goodpasture to score.
Johnson had started the ninth on second and scored when second baseman Brock Slater overthrew first after making an outstanding play to keep the ball from going to the outfield on a grounder by Caleb Menden.
Zephran Jeter was hit by a pitch but was forced out at second by Micah Perez with Menden going to third. Marc Valadez singled in the winning run.
Wichita reliever Nicholas Gonzalez did not allow a hit for the final two and two-thirds innings.
The Grays White had scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the game into extra innings.
“It was a good ballgame,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore, “But we made too many mistakes and we walked too many people (seven) when it counted.’’
The Plainsmen appeared to be in good shape after scoring twice in the seventh on an RBI single by Garrett Shull and a successful double steal with Brock Slater scoring from third to go up 6-3.
But the Grays Whites got three runs on four hits off reliever Karter Simon, who stuck out Valadez with the bases loaded to keep the game alive.
“We didn’t execute some stuff that we needed to late in the game,’’ Gore said. “The kids played hard, but we just didn’t execute the last part of the game. Carter left the ball up. He threw strikes, but he got the ball up. He’s got a lot of learning to do to get people out at this level. He’s been playing at the JV level. Here (varsity) you don't just have to throw strikes, but you have to have some stuff to go with it. Give them credit. We just have to make some pitches, learning this is just part of the game.
Brock Slater’s mistake was throwing the ball high.
“He’s got to bounce the ball to him (first) and not let it get over his head,’’ Gore said. “He’s got some things he needs to work on his throwing mechanics, but that’s part of the learning experience. He made a nice play, he just has to finish it.’’
Wichita had the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth, but Shull grabbed a line drive off the bat of Tiger Jones from his shortstop position and tagged third to double up Valadez. Johnson hit into a force play to end the threat.
“We made some good defensive plays,’’ Gore said, “but our decision making was a little poor at times. We have to make better decisions. We still have a lot of learning to do.’’
Enid starter Zane Wiggins gave the Plainsmen four strong innings to open the game. He allowed four hits and only two runs, while striking out three and walking one.
Shull, Enid’s third pitcher, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when he got Johnson to fly out. Wichita had runners on second and third in the sixth when Stull struck out Perez and got Valadez to fly out on a diving catch by center fielder Seth Carlson.
“Zane and Garrett did a good job,’’ Gore said. “I was real pleased with Zane. It’s disappointing to have a well-pitched game get away like that, but you got to play the whole game. We just didn’t execute some things. We need to work on them and get better at them.’’
Jake Kennedy scored Enid’s first run in the second when he reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Carlson single.
Bill Humphrey opened the third with a single, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a sac fly by Shull.
Bennett Percival opened the fourth with a double off the left field wall and scored on a single by Kennedy. Kennedy stole home as part of a double steal with Wiggins taking second.
The Plainsmen will face Mustang Monday as part of Seminole State’s College Day. They'll also play two games Thursday and Friday at a tournament at Northwestern Oklahoma State, before entering the OSSAA’s dead period
“We just have a lot of things that we need to work on,’’ Gore said. “We need to figure out what we don’t know and get better. There’s a big difference between playing the 5A and 6A teams like we played today and the younger teams we have been playing.’’
In other preliminary games Sunday, Southwest Shockers Black shut out the Wichita Grays, 17-0. MVP Heath run ruled the Southwest Shockers Red, 10-2.
WICHITA GRAYS WHITE 8, ENID PLAINSMEN 7
Plainsmen 011 200 301 — 7 8 2
Wichita 010 110 302 — 8 9 6
WP — Gonzalez, 2 2/3 innings, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Simon, 2 2/3 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Plainsmen — Goodpasture, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; B. Slater, run scored; Shull, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Hartling, 1-for-5; Percival, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Kennedy, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Carlson, 1-for-4, RBI; B. Humphrey, 1-for-4, run scored. Wichita — Valadez, 1-for-5, run scored, RBIl Dvorak, 1-for-2, run scored; Plummer, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Johnson, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, double; Townsley, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Metzen, 1-for-3, run scored, 4 RBI
