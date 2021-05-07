The Plainsmen couldn’t bounce back from an early lead from Jenks, falling 14-3 in the Class 6A regional tournament.
Enid also lost to the Trojans on Wednesday, putting them in a position where they needed to win four games in three days to advance to the state championship. But first the Plainsmen would need to win a rematch with the Trojans.
The Plainsmen finished the season with a 23-13 record.
The Trojans got the scoring started with two-run homer by Ty Walls in the first inning. By the top of the second inning, Jenks led 6-0. The Plainsmen scored a run in the second and third inning but missed an opportunity to cut further into the deficit by leaving runners in scoring position in both innings.
“It came down to throwing strikes again,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said after the game. “We had some opportunities to score some big runs and get some hits to kind of get back into the game but we just walked too many people again.”
Jake McCool finished three-for-four at the plate with an RBI and Garrett Shull was two-for-four. No other Plainsman finished the game with more than one hit.
“They played really good defense in both games and limited the amount of runners we had and they made plays when they had to and made big hits.” Gore said.
Enid struggled to get ahead of the pitch count again on Thursday, and were forced to play six different pitchers in the game. Senior Tyler Holland had the most pitches after pitching two innings against Muskogee the night before.
“Tyler Holland pitched really well today,” Gore said. “We brought him in a tough situation and he did a really good job and fought hard. He had to pitch two innings last night and we brought him in today and he kept us in the game, kept us within striking distance.”
Holland is one of seven seniors on this year’s squad which includes Oklahoma-commit Blake Priest who started the game for the Plainsmen, pitching one inning and giving up one hit and five earned runs.
The team’s overall record would’ve seemed like an unrealistic expectation after Enid started the season 3-10.
“That’s pretty incredible in itself, and our guys never quit.” Gore said. “That’s probably the main thing that I’m going to remember is that we never quit, not even today.”
Gore credited the team’s leaders for continuing to work hard after the rough start to the season.
“I told them after the game that the senior leadership was great,” Gore said. “They could’ve thrown in the towel at that point and they did a good job of helping us get out of that start. I’m very proud of them, they’re all really good kids and they’ve all got bright futures, so I’m proud of those guys.”
The Trojans advanced to play Edmond Memorial in the championship game. Jenks defeated Edmond Memorial 7-6, which means both teams will play again on Friday to determine which team advances to state.
