PONCA CITY -- The No. 1 Plainsmen knocked off another district foe, 1-0 in a rivalry game with Ponca City on Tuesday night.
At the same time Enid was beating Ponca City, No. 2 in Class 6A-4 Stillwater lost 3-1 to No. 3 Owasso. This puts the Plainsmen in a good position to finish the season with the top spot in their district.
The game wasn't as close as the final score indicated, Enid controlled the ball well throughout the game and never let the Wildcats get too many clean looks at the goal.
"Pretty awesome, we're really excited about it." Liddell said.
Both teams were tied at zero going into the second half but Enid was soon able to find the back of the net.
Seven minutes into the second half, Miguel Chavez received a pass from Luis Mendoza who put a left footed shot into the side of the net.
"Miguel was great tonight he was hungry, he went after it." Liddell said. "He had a fantastic game tonight, really deserved to get his goal."
Enid was able to control the ball on their half of the field and prevent Ponca City from scoring the equalizer. Liddell said he felt the team as a whole had a good game.
"The whole team was good," Liddell said. "The back, midfielders moved the ball tremendously well."
Liddell knows all to well what next Monday's matchup with Owasso will mean for his program, but doesn't want his team looking too far ahead with Sapulpa coming to town on senior night.
The Plainsmen have knocked off No. 4 Jenks and No. 5 Bartlesville but lost twice in their only two meetings with No. 2 Stillwater this season. The Pioneers recent loss gives them one more loss than Enid with only two games remaining in the season.
"We need a win," Liddell said about the game on Friday, "If we win that game, that'll set us up beautifully for a Monday night district decider."
The Pacers weren't able to continue a good start to Tuesday's game, falling to Ponca City 2-1.
Liddell said after the game that he was disappointed with the way the team finished. Enid scored in the seventh minute on a through ball from Andrea Rivera that found the open space behind the Wildcats high back line.
Marlee Schollenbarger took the pass and finished giving the Pacers a 1-0 advantage. Before the end of the first half Ponca City would get them back.
The Wildcats scored with ten minutes left in the half on a cross that bounced off a Pacer and into the goal. Then in the second half, Ponca City got another good look when Enid was called for a hand ball that set up a penalty kick.
Enid keeper Hanna Brinley came up big for her team and deflected the shot over the cross bar to keep the score tied at one.
"I was getting excited thinking that would give us some momentum," Liddell said.
But less than two minutes later, a Pacer would be called for a red card which forced the team to play with just 10 players. Not long after, the Wildcats would score another goal to give them the lead for good.
Liddell described his postgame speech to the team as "pretty firm on them". He said he was most disappointed with his team's play down the stretch in close games this season.
He said he hoped the speech would challenge them to be fired up and prove him wrong in their next game.
"We've got to push on with those things and I think that's a huge piece of the puzzle. We've got good characters, I think they'll bounce back."
The Pacers have now lost two in a row and have dropped back below .500 with a 6-7 record.
Both the boys and girls team will play on Friday against Sapulpa on senior night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The girlss will play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 8 p.m.
