ENID, Okla. — New Enid head football coach Cameron Conder admits a team is limited the first four days of preseason practice when teams are permitted to work out in shorts and helmets.
Conder set the tone for the beginning with several shouts of, “Let’s go!” and emphasized hustle and keeping things moving.
“If you do it fast and do it aggressive in drills, you will do it in a game,” said defensive coordinator Kareem Sears during a drill. “I want you to be aggressive.”
The Plainsmen worked from 4-8:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break in between.
“We came back in good shape,” Conder said. “The biggest thing about this summer is we had 36 kids that were 100% in attendance for summer pride. When you show up, you get better.”
Enid had only two players with 100% attendance last summer.
“I would like to think the kids are buying into what we’re selling,” Conder said. “We award the kids for successes, whether it’s showing up or making good plays. The kids realize as a staff we’re putting a premium on effort, but at the same time we’re awarding them for doing the right things.”
Junior quarterback Aidan Robinson said “practices were a little different from last year. It’s a little more physically challenging. We hustle. That’s what the coaches want. We love coach Conder’s attitude. He’s a great coach.”
Conder singled out linebacker Britton Combs, free safety Tyson Kennedy, linebacker Zane Wiggins and receivers/defensive backs Jamison Washington and Carmella Washington.
“There are a lot of guys getting experience and learning a lot,” Conder said. “We’re going to focus far less on the X’s and O’s strategy and focus more on the culture and the kids doing things right and doing what you ask them to do. You want to make sure the practices are hard so the games are easy.”
Quarterback/tight end Bennett Percival has been cleared to practice after being restricted to DH duties this summer because of injuries. He will be looked at at both quarterback and tight end. Israel Gonzales is also in the QB mix.
Seth Carlson, who missed last season because of injuries, will not play football this fall to concentrate on baseball.
Junior lineman Gustavo Renteria was the only returning starter to miss the first day because of injuries.
Conder was grateful for temperatures in the mid-80s after triple-digit temperatures last week.
“You couldn’t ask for a better day out here,” he said
Conder and his staff emphasized the fundamentals such as lining up the right stances and becoming familiar with drills they will be doing the rest of the year.
“You really can’t tell anything until you put on the pads,” Conder said. “The long days will start taking some tolls on the kids, but once we get the pads on, we will know where we’re at.”
The Plainsmen can go to pads Friday. They will have a “hitting practice” from 8-10 a.m. Saturday.
“We will find out who wants to go out and mix it up,” Conder said.
Conder has already noticed differences in practice as a head coach.
“When you’re an assistant, you think these practices are long,” he said. “When you’re the head coach, you might be on the field for an hour and a half and you wonder where the time went. It’s a big difference for sure.”
The Plainsmen will host Westmoore, Mustang and Edmond Santa Fe in a multi-team scrimmage on Aug. 17. Conder wanted to get a home scrimmage because EHS has only four home games this season.
Enid will open the season at Muskogee Aug. 25 and will host Ponca City in the season opener Sept. 1.
Julie Baggett, formerly of NOC Enid, has joined the EHS staff as the co-trainer.
