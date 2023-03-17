After getting rained out on Thursday, Enid got the Edmond Festival underway on Friday with a 15-7 win over Bishop Kelley.
Israel Gonzales started for the Plainsmen for the second time this year and threw 1.2 innings, allowing four hits and six earned runs. He struck out two and walked five. Bennett Percival came in to relieve Gonzales and went 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and no runs, striking out two.
The seven runs Enid allowed was more than the Plainsmen had allowed in all five previous games combined (six)
Enid was behind, 7-2, after the first two innings, but five runs in the fifth and sixth innings gave Enid the lead the Plainsmen needed.
“After we got the game calmed down, I thought we played well,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We scored in every inning but the first.”
McCafe Hartling and Jake Kennedy both had two RBI in the win Kennedy also had a double.
James Humphrey and Brock Slater both hit homers. Slater, in the fifth to drive in two runs, and Humphrey, a three-run homer in the sixth to give Enid the run-rule win.
The Plainsmen are 6-0 and play Deer Creek on Saturday.
