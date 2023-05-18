The Plainsmen will be hosting "Monday Night Football" on Monday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium to kick off the second week of spring ball.
Th practice will be open tot he public and free of charge from 7 p.mm. until 9 p.m., where attendees can watch the full Plainsmen practice before Enid heads to Choctaw team camp next Wednesday.
The team will run through drills and team offense-defense sessions here fans can get a look at new head coach Cameron Conder's new offense, a reloaded defense and more.
There will be grilled hamburgers, free of charge.
"You will see an energized bunch of kids. Th effort that has been on display in week one of spring ball is a direct reflection of our culture," Conder said. "This team has sold out to our mantra of "effortville".
Conder said the mantra of effortvilel is described as demanding effort from every person in the program, from coaches to players.
