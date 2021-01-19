Enid’s wrestlers are optimistic about their chances of landing their first-ever berth at the Class 6A State Dual Tournament at Tuesday’s district duals at Union.
The Plainsmen will face Shawnee (2-3) at 4 p.m., Jenks (0-4) at 5:30 p.m. and Union (2-2) at 7 p.m. The champion will advance to the state dual tournament at Enid’s Stride Bank Center Feb. 12-13.
Enid finished ahead of both Union and Jenks at the recent Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks.
Union had two placers — Noah Smith, fourth, 152 and Gavin Kohler, fourth, 182. Jenks had two placers — Haden Cawley, second, 220 and Jonathan Kelvington, sixth, 145.
The Plainsmen had four placers — Chance Davis, first, 170; Daigen Gibbens, fifth, 160; Johnny Villa, sixth, 182; and Carlos Alvarado, fifth, 195.
Duals, though, are different. Matches are won on depth and not just the efforts of a few.
No. 11 Union beat Sapulpa, 42-27 while Enid lost to the Chieftains, 42-31.
Enid has not seen Shawnee this season.
“We’re excited and ready to go,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We think we match up with them both (Union and Jenks). They got some tough kids in their lineup.’’
Getting a chance to wrestle dual state at home is an incentive.
“That definitely plays a role,’’ Holland said. “I think everybody has an opportunity to go out and wrestle well.’’
The Plainsmen lineup will have Hector Perez or Kevin Ashline, 106; Payton Zweifel, 113; Zach Fortner, 120; Jason Pearson, 126; Stephen Brooks, 138; Mykal Woolsey or Leslie Fortner, 152; Gibbens or Dylan Baker, 160; Davis or Brady Conder, 170; Villa or Tyler Holland, 182; Alvarado, 195; and Seth Melvin, 285.
Holland said the team’s depth will allow him to be flexible with each match lineup. Some could move up a weight to fill a gap.
“We’ll slide people around the best we can,’’ he said.
The key will be getting as many bonus points as possible as well as avoiding giving up bonus pins. The Plainsmen had five falls in a 43-36 loss to Putnam City Thursday but gave up five falls and a major decision.
“The kids will have to wrestle well throughout the entire match,’’ Holland said. “We have to keep pressure on them the whole match. We just have to make sure to keep the matches close.’’
Davis, the defending state champion, has a 15-match winning streak. Alvarado and Gibbens have developed reputations as pinners. Coach Holland has been pleased with freshmen Zweifel, Brooks and Zach Fortner’s development.
“The younger kids have been putting whole matches together very well,’’ Holland said. “We’re very excited about the future.’’
The Plainsmen have finished second before at district. Holland said this could be Enid’s best chance.
“It would be a huge step forward in our program if we can win,’’ he said. “We’re trying to build some excitement. It would be great for the school and for them.’’
