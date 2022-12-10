EDMOND — Enid’s boys held off a late charge by the Carl Albert JV to defeat the Titans, 65-59 in the seventh-place game of the Edmond Open Saturday.
The Titans — sparked by Xavier Garcia’s 32 points — had used a 14-4 run to cut a 59-45 deficit to 63-59 after a Garcia basket with 1:14 remaining.
Tre Davis, though, answered back with a basket with 55 seconds left. The Plainsmen forced two turnovers in the final 42 seconds to come away with the six-point win.
“We came through under a little adversity and finished strong," said Enid assistant coach Jamal James. “When we had our backs against the wall, we came together and competed until the end."
The Plainsmen, 3-3, had a well-balanced attack led by James Pugh with 17, Davis with 16 and Brandon Sears with 10.
“It’s good to have different people score like that," James said. “You like to see everybody come in and have an impact on the game lie that. Getting in the win column is always good."
The Plainsmen never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 10-2 lead early and having quarter leads of 17-7, 32-20 and 48-38.
Pugh had 11 points in the first half while Davis had 10 of his 14 after intermission. Ayden Iverson added nine while Chase Cotarelo had seven and James Reed six.
James said the Plainsmen were focused, not letting an early tipoff (11:30) or playing a JV team taking it from its focus.
“It comes down to starting and finishing," James said. “We’re trying to build a culture. This is a good learning experience. We were definitely focused. We faced some tough competition this week and I think we showed that we can compete with anybody if we execute and do what we’re supposed to do."
James said Carl Albert was not a typical JV team. The Titans were coming off winning the 5A football championship last week.
“They were well-coached and they played together," he said. “They will always have athletes that can compete whether they are on the varsity or JV."
The Plaisnmen will visit Putnam City West on Tuesday.
