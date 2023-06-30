ENID, Okla. — Karter Simon struck out Nate Barron with runners on second and third to give the Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team a 3-2 victory over the Newton (Kan.) Knights at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Friday, June 30, 2023.
The Plainsmen, 15-8-1, are scheduled to play the Woodward Travelers at 6 p.m. Friday in the final game of the Enid Baseball Festival.
The Knights, who were no hit by Enid’s Dez Mittlestet, were limited to three hits by the trio of Keon Young, Ethan Hill and Simon but were in position to win the game in the seventh.
Hill walked Brayden Fox and Cody Jay to open the seventh with Enid holding a 3-1 lead.
That brought in Simon, who struck out Bradley Chege for the first out but then allowed an RBI single by Brady Corran, who went to second on the throw to third to try to get Jay.
Kendall Reiner grounded out to second baseman Gabe Goodpasture. Barron, who got a second life on a dropped foul ball, struck out swinging on an 0-2 count.
“We found a way to get out of that," said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Karter comes in (from third base) and does what Karter should do. He had to come in a tough spot, but he’s going to be a senior so we expect him to get us out of that. He’s been playing well all summer. He’s a guy we can lean on this summer."
Young allowed only two hits while striking out seven in four innings on the mound. He allowed a run in the first on a walk, a wild pitch and an RBI single by Blaze Bradshaw.
“He did a good job throwing strikes," Gore said. “He battled. There were some chances (bases loaded in second) where he could have quit on us and he did not. There were a lot of positives in that."
Hill did not allow a hit in two innings of work. He struck out one and walked three. He was charged with the run in the seventh.
The Plainsmen were limited to five hits but hit the ball hard.
“We hit seven or eight balls right on the barrel … I mean we sourced them," Gore said. “They were right at people. That’s baseball. Last night (8-0 win) we found the holes. I have no problems with our offense. There were a couple of times that we didn’t execute, but overall we hit the ball very hard right at them. They made the plays. You have to tip your hat to them for that."
Kale Degenstein allowed only two hits — a single and a double by Aidan Robinson — over the first four innings. The Plainsmen scored twice in the fifth. Zerek Slater led off with a single and Goodpasture walked. Dallas Darrow sacrificed courtesy runner Mittlestet and Goodpasture to second and third. Mittlestet scored on a wild pitch, and Goodpasture came home on a sac fly by Garrett Shull.
Enid added an insurance run in the sixth when Simon doubled, stole third and scored when Slater reached on an error.
“It was good for us to have to have to fight through," Gore said. “We found a way to win. We will learn from this and move on."
MAJORS 3, NEWTON 2
Newton 100 000 1 — 2 3 3
Majors 000 021 x — 3 5 1
WP — Hill, 2 I, O H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. LP — Degenstein, 5 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Newton — Aarons, run scored; Bradshaw, RBI; Fox run scored; Corran, RBI single. Majors — Goeke, sacrifice; Shull, sac fly, RBI; Simon, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Robinson, 2-for-3; Slater, 1-for-3, RBI; Mittlestet, run scored; Goodpasture, run scored
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.