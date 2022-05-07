OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid is one step closer to its goal of bringing home a state championship in baseball. The Plainsmen defeated Sand Springs, 13-12, for the second time in two days to claim the 6A East regional and advance to the tournament in Oklahoma City.
Seth Carlson got the start and the win in a back-and-forth game after Sand Springs knocked off Booker T. Washington earlier Saturday afternoon.
Carlson went 3 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and eight runs, though only three of those were earned. Carlson also struck out three.
Karter Simon pitched four innings in relief, allowing three hits and four runs, three earned. Simon also struck out a pair.
Bennett Percival finished off the game, which lasted eight innings. Percival pitched 2/3 of an inning and only allowed two hits.
Early on, it seemed to be all in Enid's favor, as Jake Kennedy hit a three-run homer in the top of the second and McCage Hartling singled to drive in a run, giving Enid a 4-0 lead.
A pair of two-run innings by Sand Springs tied the game 4-4 after four.
Kennedy struck again in the top of the fifth with a two-run single after Dallas Goodpasture doubled to score a run.
But Enid's 7-4 lead would be erased in the bottom of the inning when Sand Springs scored five runs to take a 9-7 lead.
Enid got four of its own in the top of the fifth. Goodpasture doubled to score a run, Kennedy singled to plate another, Brock Slater hit a single to score Goodpasture and Hartling scored another.
After Sand Springs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the teams headed to extra innings, tied 11-11.
An Aydan Voitik single scored a run to put Enid up 12-11 on the next play, and Carlson plated another to go up 13-11.
Sand Springs scored in the bottom of the eighth but couldn't match Enid, giving the Plainsmen the regional title.
Enid went 3-0 in regional play with two wins over Sand Springs and a win over Ponca City.
The Plainsmen, 25-9 on the season, await the state tournament brackets.
This breaking story will be updated with more information.
