Enid’s wrestlers will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s home loss to 6A No. 7 Yukon when they go to Owasso for district duals on Thursday.
The Plainsmen will face 6A No. 4 Broken Arrow (2-2), 6A No. 10 Owasso (5-0) and 5A Del City (1-6). In its last outing against the Millers, Enid picked up wins from Hector Perez (113, pin), Jason Pearson (145, dec.), Trinit Zweifel (152, dec.) and Carlos Alvarado (195, dec.). Yukon had five pins and had one win by technical fall.
On Thursday the Plainsmen will have their work cut out for them, going up against an undefeated Owasso team and Broken Arrow, whose only two dual losses came at the hands of 6A No. 1 Stillwater and 6A No. 5 Mustang.
On Tuesday against Yukon, the Plainsmen went with a lineup of Hector Perez (106), Ryan Ibtu (113), Zach Fortner (126), Vinny Vandiver (132), Steven Brooks (138), Jason Pearson (145), Trinit Zweifel (152), Leslie Fortner (160), Blake Fuksa (170), Jason Sayers (182), Carlos Alvarado (195) and Seth Melvin (285).
