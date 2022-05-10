Enid will be playing for pride Tuesday after a rough opening two rounds at the Class 6A State Golf Championships at the University of Oklahoma’s Jimmie Austin course.
The Plainsmen were in 12th place with a 683 after shooting a 345 in the morning and a 338 in the afternoon. Jenks was the team leader at 616, followed by Edmond North (618) and Norman (621). Enid was one shot back of 11th-place Muskogee (682) and 12 back of 10th-place Edmond Santa Fe (671). Those three teams will be paired Tuesday. EHS was hurt after Hayden Johnson had to withdraw because of illness.
“We just had a bad putting day,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “Our short game needs to get a lot better. We still think we can move up a couple of spots if we have a good day. We just need more rounds in the 70s. We still can work our way up three or four spots.”
Dawson Branstetter was the one bright spot for the Big Blue as he went from an 85 in the morning to a 78 for a 163. He had a birdie on No. 12 in the morning and a birdie on No. 16 in the afternoon.
“Dawson played well,” Lee said. “He had some opportunities.”
Branstetter finished his round with six pars and one bogey over the last seven holes.
Branstetter’s round could have been a lot better if not for No. 1, where he had double bogeys in both rounds, and No. 15, where he had triple bogeys both rounds.
“That’s 10-over right there,” Lee said.
Mason Haley had an 85 in the morning and an 83 in the afternoon for 168. His highlight was a birdie two on No. 2 (when EHS teed off from the No. 10 tee). Max Fossett had an 86 in the morning with birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 and an 85 in the afternoon for a 171.
Demitrios Farr had a 91 in the morning and a 92 in the afternoon for a 183. He had a birdie on No. 10 in the morning and No. 8 in the afternoon. Taylor Kreie, a late fill-in for Johnson, had a 94 in the morning and a 107 in the afternoon for a 201. Lee said he hoped things will be better Tuesday. “We just have to hit some fairways and limit our three putts,’’ he said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine. I think the boys will take some pride into the last 18 holes. We have had a great season (first time to state since 2018). I just hope we totally concentrate and shoot well and finish it off right.”
Lee said the winds contributed to the high scores, but said the course was in excellent shape.
