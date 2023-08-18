With just eight days until the Enid Plainsmen open the 2023 football season at Muskogee, the Plainsmen hosted a four-way scrimmage with Mustang, Edmond Santa Fe and Westmoore on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
“Our kids are coming out and competing, we are very vanilla right now,” said first year Enid coach Cameron Conder. “We ran a few run schemes and mixed in some pass game. We need to hold onto some things. What matters is next week.”
One area Conder sees that could be improved is the offensive line.
“We need to shore up our offensive line,” he said. “We need to widen our splits out and stay on people and get our assignments going in the right direction and we will be fine.”
Making the most of opportunities will also be key for the Plainsmen.
“We need to stay on our blocks and know our assignments up front,” he said. “We had some busted assignments where we should have taken advantage of in the run game. We threw the ball out there a lot today, we are going to spin the ball around but we didn’t show very much of the pass game.”
Jamison Washington and Tyson Kennedy were held out of the scrimmage, Conder said. Conder also stressed that Enid will look different when the games begin to matter next week.
Out of camp, one of the more impressive signs has been the defense, which replaces a handful of seniors now playing in college.
“We are playing hard and that’s all that matters to me right now,” Conder said. “It’s all about playing the next play and making sure we utilize our speed and get after it.”
The competition level at the scrimmage was huge, with state-playoff-caliber talent all over the field.
“Mustang is a top five team in the state, Santa Fe is a top team notoriously, they were off a bit last year with some injuries, and then Westmoore has some good-looking players,” Conder said.
Aidan Robinson will start at quarterback for Enid against Muskogee, Conder said.
