Enid High’s baseball team has had four straight 20-plus-win seasons (discounting the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign), but hasn’t accomplished its goal of getting to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
A young (only two seniors) but potentially potent Plainsmen team is determined to go a step further in the 2022 season, which begins with a 5:30 p.m. home game with Piedmont Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The cover of the media guide says it all “Play for May” (in other words, the state tournament).
“That’s what it’s all about,” said Enid coach Brad Gore, who is entering his seventh season with the Plainsmen. “It really comes down to how you play in the end.”
Gore hopes his young team can steadily grow both in maturity and physically during the season and peak in May.
“There will be some ups and downs,” Gore said. “They will have to find their way, but I think they will in the end. This is really a good group of kids.”
The key will be limiting strikeouts at the plate and walks on the mound. The Plainsmen were a competitive summer team in Connie Mack.
Junior righthander Jake Kennedy (5-2, under 3.00 ERA), last year’s No. 2 pitcher behind Blake Priest, will be the ace of a staff that won’t necessarily be overpowering but could be pitchers instead of throwers.
“I think we have guys who are going to be strike throwers,” Gore said. “We have guys who can pitch — they will have to locate their pitches and be able to break rhythm and change speeds and all that stuff. They are competitors and will go after people.
“A lot of guys get caught up trying to throw for velocity and forget a lot of times a good-spotted fastball is as good as it gets.”
Kennedy, who will start on the mound against Piedmont, will be joined by junior Dallas Goodpasture, sophomore Bennett Percival, sophomore Seth Carlson, sophomore Garrett Shull, freshman Aidan Robinson and freshman Whaetley Chaloupek.
McCage Hartling, who batted .400 as a freshman, and NOC Enid signee Aydan Voitik, will share catching duties. Voitik has emerged as the team’s vocal leader.
The infield is proven for the most part.
Junior James Humphrey and Percival, Enid’s starting quarterback, will share first base duties with the other being the designated hitter, Gore said.
Junior Brock Slater is emerging as the second baseman with freshmen Gabe Goodpasture and Robinson showing promise.
Shortstop Shull, a Oklahoma State commit, hit .390 with 17 doubles and 45 RBI last season.
Kennedy and Carlson will be at third depending on who is pitching. Carlson has swung a big bat during the scrimmage season, Gore said.
Senior Reece Slater, Dallas Goodpasture, Voitik and sophomore Karter Simon are interchangeable parts in the outfield. Goodpasture has come on in the preseason.
“We just have to see who separates themselves and who plays well and who doesn’t,” Gore said. “They all have good speed. We have a lot of depth, which doesn’t hurt.”
Gore said the indoor facility at David Allen was a godsend over the past two weeks, but a mild winter before then allowed the Plainsmen to spend plenty of time outside.
The Plainsmen will be in a new district this season with Tahlequah, Union, Tulsa Washington, Muskogee, Bixby, Bartlesville and Stillwater. EHS hopes to avoid the slow start it had in district a year ago, which would eventually cost them in playoff seedings.
“Kids don’t realize how fast the district season gets here (March 7-8 vs. Tahlequah),” Gore said. “You’ve got to be ready offensively and on the mound. Early on last year, we weren’t able to match it.”
The Plainsmen will go to the Lancer Classic in Tucson, Ariz., March 14-18.
“We have a good culture with this team,” Gore said. “We feel good about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.