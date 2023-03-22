The Enid Plainsmen qualified for the state boys golf tournament for the first time since 2018 last spring, only to finish last in the championships.
But with three starters returning (Mason Haley, Max Fossett and Dawson Branstetter) and fierce competition for the No. 4 and No. 5 bags, coach David Lee sees EHS having a good chance to return to state in 2023.
The Plainsmen will open the season Thursday at the Sand Springs Invitational at the Canyons at Black Jack Ridge.
“We’re foaming at the mouth to start,’’ Lee said. “We have been working since August to create competition.’’
Haley will miss the tournament because he will be playing at an American Junior Golf Association event, but that will be good Lee said because it will allow him to take another player who is competing for a regular spot.
Haley (74.1 average a year ago), Fossett (79.3) and Branstetter (79.5) are all proven players with a strong mental toughness. They helped lead Enid to three tournament titles a year ago — Enid Invitational, Oklahoma Big 8 and the Del City Invitational.
The Plainsmen had their lowest score ever under Lee with a 285 at Trosper Park in Del City counting a 70, 71 and two 72s.
“We are very strong at the top,’’ Lee said. “They have played in so many tournaments in cold weather, hot weather, the wind. They know what to do.’’
Haley spent much of the summer on the junior circuit both statewide and nationally.
“He is just relentless,’’ Lee said.
Both Fossett and Branstetter are known for their steadiness. Fossett was one of the few bright spots at state, shooting a 78 in the final round. Branstetter, a junior, won the Bixby Tournament as a freshman.
“They’re both capable of shooting under par on a given day,’’ Lee said. “Their games are developing. They come ready on game day when the spotlight is on and it counts.’’
The trio will benefit from the state experience. Enid will have the benefit of hosting regionals again.
“We didn’t play well,’’ Lee said, “But we got to see the good teams and be around them and see what makes them the players they are. We had a great season last year. Anything can happen in regionals.’’
The key will be the No. 4 and No. 5 players. The top four scores are counted in each tournament with the high score being thrown out.
Bill Humphrey, Hudson Painter, Zack Mullen and Sam Blankenship are the top contenders for the other spots. All four are seniors and should benefit from stiff weekly qualifiers — some of which will be from tournaments.
“They know they will have to come to work every day and work hard in practice,’’ Lee said. “They know they will have to earn it which will be good for our program. Most of them have been out here for at least two years and they are showing improvement.’’
Enid should be well prepared with tournament stops at Stillwater and Ardmore’s Dornick Hills. One key will be course management and maturity.
“The key is if you start bad, keep your head up and keep on playing,’’ Lee said. “Try to get some birdies to get back into it. These guys have gotten a lot of practice in.’’
With Haley gone, Lee has set a goal of shooting anywhere from 320 to 330 as a team Thursday. He said The Canyons at Black Jack Ridge is a challenging course.
“We’re excited to get the season started,’’ Lee said.
Enid will be hosting its own invitational on April 6 and the 36-hole regionals on May 1.
Enid schedule — March 23 – Sand Springs, April 6 – Enid Invitational, April 10 – Oklahoma Big 8, OKC Lake Hefner, April 12 – Sapulpa, April 17 – Stillwater, April 20 – Del City, April 24 – Ardmore, May 1 – Regionals (at Meadowlake), May 8-9 – Bailey Golf Ranch, Owasso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.