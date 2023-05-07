ENID, Okla. — Enid’s boys will be playing for redemption when the Plainsmen tee off at the Class 6A state golf tournament Monday at Owasso’s Bailey Golf Ranch.
The Plainsmen were last in the 12-team field a year ago at the Jimmie Austin University of Oklahoma course with a 54-hole score of 1,032. Muskogee was 11th at 1,026. EHS was playing at state for the first time since 2018.
Three players are back from that team — Mason Haley (72.2 stroke per round average), Dawson Branstetter (76.6) and Max Fossett (79.8). Hudson Painter (85.0) and Bill Humphrey (89.9) round out the lineup.
“None of them were pleased when we left the course,” said Enid coach David Lee. “All of them felt they could have played better. It left a bad taste in their mouth. This is their opportunity to redeem themselves. We want to compete like crazy and see where we stand after 54 holes.”
Enid was sixth in the Western qualifying at Meadowlake with a 305 and a 308 for a 613. Lee said his goal for the team will be shooting in the 310-range all three rounds — 36 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday.
He said the team’s experience (three seniors and two juniors) and maturity should allow them to handle the pressure.
“It’s an accomplishment to do it once, but to do it two years in a row … my hat’s off to them. All the hard work they have done has allowed them to achieve this goal. We just don’t want to be satisfied with that.”
Bailey Ranch will be a challenging venue. Lee said the Plainsmen will have to keep penalty shots to a minimum and be effective putting and chipping.
“On the holes where we don’t hit the greens, we have to be efficient with our chipping and putting,” Lee said. “These kids have met all the challenges this year and hopefully we’ll do it Monday and Tuesday.”
The Plainsmen will have a practice round on Sunday with all the other 11 teams. Lee said the past has not been good to Enid golf at Bailey Ranch.
“We have played there several times and we have never left feeling good,” Lee said. “It can be a tremendous challenge. We’ll have to keep the ball in play and chip and putt well. If we do that, we will be OK.”
Haley has had three sub-70 rounds this year — 68s at the Enid Invitational and the second round of regionals at Meadowlake and a 63 at Lake Hefner in winning the Oklahoma Big Seven championship. He has been in the 80s only once (82 at Dornick Hills).
“I’ve seen him get hot several times when we were qualifying,” Lee said. “He is very capable of getting hot and being up with the top 10 guys.”
Edmond North’s Parker Sands shot a pair of 65s in winning the Western Regional.
Humphrey will tee off at 9:10 a.m. Monday, followed by Painter at 9:20, Fossett at 9:30, Branstetter at 9:40 and Haley at 9:50. Enid is paired with Edmond North and Bixby.
The Plainsmen also are joined in the field by Stillwater, Norman, Jenks, defending champion Norman North, Union, Edmond Santa Fe, Owasso, Edmond Memorial and Broken Arrow.
The top two seniors finishers from the West and the top two finishers from the East will be automatic selections for the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State match in July.
Chisholm freshman Greydon Wasinger will be teeing off at 8:08 a.m. Monday in the Class 3A state championships at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore.
Wasinger had runs of 92 and 83 for a 175 to qualify at Purcell Monday.
Kingfisher, which qualified as a team at Purcell, is paired with Metro Christian and Comanche. They will be teeing off from 8:53 to 9:23.
Jackson Jones and Gabe Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter will be playing as individuals in the 2A state championship at Oklahoma City’s Lake Hefner course.
Jackson will tee off at 8 a.m with Gabe teeing off at 8:08. Jackson had rounds of 78 and 80 and Gabe had rounds of 80 and 86 in qualifying at Boiling Springs Monday.
