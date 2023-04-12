SAPULPA — Enid’s boys had two players in the top six individuals in finishing third at the Sapulpa Invitational Golf Tournament Thursday.
Mason Haley shot a one-over par 72 to finish fourth while Dawson Branstetter fired a three-over par 74 to finish sixth. Enid, with a 307, finished behind Stillwater (304) and Sand Springs (305) in the team competition.
Other Plainsmen scores were Max Fossett, 77; Hudson Painter, 84 and Bill Humphrey, 86.
“It was a great score, but we junked a lot of shots around the green and had too many three putts,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “We have the potential to play better in the future.’’
The boys will go to a 36-hole tournament at the Stillwater Country Club on Monday.
The Pacers will go to a girls’ tournament at Del City’s Trosper Park Thursday.
