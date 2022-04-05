The Plainsmen golfers warmed up for Tuesday’s pre-regional tournament at Meadowlake by finishing second at the Carl Albert Invitational at Lincoln Park East.
Enid’s 303 team score was the lowest in coach David Lee’s 11 years at the Plainsmen golf helm. The home school OKC Storm won with a 302.
Mason Haley was second in the individual with a 70 while Hayden Johnson was tied for fourth with a 73. Dawson Branstetter had a 74 while Max Fossett had an 86 and Taylor Kreie a 94.
“That was a fabulous team score,” Lee said. “We did that when we didn’t have a great day putting. It could have even been better than that if we had putted better, but I’m very proud of them.”
The pre-regional is a preview of the 6A Western regional at Meadowlake next month. There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start for the 18-hole tournament.
All the teams expected to compete there are scheduled to attend except the Edmond schools, Lee said. Stillwater and Ponca City also will participate.
Lee said he will enter three Enid teams. He expects Choctaw to be the favorite.
“There are going to be a lot of strong teams there,” he said.
