Hank Heiselbetz drove in Zane Chavez with a sacrifice fly the bottom of the eighth to give OKC Sandlot Kelley a 6-5 win over the Enid Plainsmen at the Connie Mack State Baseball Tournament Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Garrett Shull (four) and Seth Carlson (three) combined for seven RBI as the Plainsmen beat the Oklahoma Travelers, 10-3 in five innings in their first game of the day.
The Plainsmen had rallied back from a 5-2 deficit against Sandlot Kelley on McCage Hartling’s three-RBI double in the top of the seventh.
Chavez had started the inning on second. He went to third on a single by Jaxon Holland, followed by an intentional walk. He beat left fielder Stephen Humphrey’s throw home on Heiselbetz’s third RBI of the game.
“Stephen did exactly what he was supposed to do,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He put the ball on the money. The kid was really fast. The fly took him to the (foul) line. It was a tough play. If he made that play, it would have really been unbelievable.’’
The Plainsmen, the visiting team, had left a runner on third in their half of the inning.
“It makes it tough when you don’t get that run to put some pressure on them,’’ Gore said. “This is development for us. We learned a lot today, which is the key. I’m proud of our kids for not giving up.’’
Cooper Jarnigan, who came in the second with a 3-1 deficit, kept the Plainsmen in the game with six strong innings of relief. He allowed five hits, two runs while striking out three and walking two.
“Cooper threw extremely well,’’ Gore said.
Sandlot pitchers Cason Rogers (7) and Gavin Moore (3) combined for a six-hitter and 10 strikeouts. Rogers struck out the last six batters before giving way to Moore in the sixth.
“They threw a really good pitcher,’’ Gore said. “There were a lot of positives today, but we struck out too many times. I think our kids got tired at the end.’’
Brock Slater was three for three with three runs scored for the Plainsmen. He singled and scored on a wild pitch in the first. He singled and scored on James Humphrey’s sac fly in the third. He singled in the seventh to load the bases. That was preceded by Jarnigan reaching on an error and an infield single by Maxwell. Hartling, an out later, delivered the bases loaded double off the left field fence..
“We have nothing to hang our heads about,’’ Gore said.
PLAINSMEN 10, OK TRAVELERS 3
Shull just missed hitting for the cycle going three for three with a Texas League double in the first, an RBI single in the second and a three-run homer over the left field fence in the fourth. He scored twice.
Carlson’s three RBI came without a hit — a sac fly in the first, a bases-loaded walk in the second and a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the fifth. Enid took advantage of nine walks.
Slater and winning pitcher Aidan Robinson both scored two runs. Slater was one for two to go four for six for the day.
Hartling scored twice and drove in Shull with a single in the fourth.
Karter Simon and Israel Gonzales also scored for Enid.
“We hit the ball really well,’’ Gore said. “We’re doing the things that we need to do to get better next spring. That’s the key for us. We’re not necessarily about winning tournaments in the summer. We’re learning so we can play for a state championship in the spring.’’
Enid, 2-1 in the round robin tournament, will be off Friday before playing the Shockers Red at 6 p.m. in their final scheduled game.
Gore said he was undecided about his starting pitcher for Saturday.
