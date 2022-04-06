Enid split a pair of games with Tulsa Union on Tuesday night at Selby Stadium. The girls lost, 10-0 via the mercy rule and the boys defeated Union, 1-0.
The win over Union is the first in Enid soccer history. The program is celebrating its 30th year this season.
The Plainsmen — looking to avenge last year’s first round loss to Union in sudden death — blanked the Redhawks this time around, with Oliver Castellanos manning the goal for the shutout.
“To say this win is big might be an understatement,” said Plainsmen head coach Jorge Cabada. “We know this is a new team and a new season, but a lot of these boys know what happened last year when they came in here. We feel like they stole one from us; the returning varsity players used it as motivation.”
Sophomore Oswaldo Herrera scored the only goal with a little over 34 minutes to go in the first half.
“He is too nice,” Cabada said of Herrera. “I told him when he becomes greedy at the right moments he will be the best winger in the state. His talent and skill level are unmatched.”
Both teams had chances, with Enid having a few looks late, but Castellanos held down the fort despite surges from the Redhawks.
“We knew anything in our box or any throw in was dangerous,” Cabada said of Castellanos. “We had to treat it as a set piece and we were prepared for it.”
Herrara’s goal came on one of Enid’s first shots on goal.
“It’s exciting to get this win,” Herrera said. “It was revenge. It was pretty satisfying. We were sad about losing last year and had to get our revenge.”
In the second half, shifting winds made it difficult for players.
In the girls game, the Pacers started slow and allowed Union to jump on top early. The Redhawks scored their first goal 4:50 into the action.
From there, Union scored two more times in the next 11:00. Action was stopped for about 15 minutes due to an injury, but after that, Union jumped back on the ball, scoring eight goals total in the first half.
Midway through the half, an Enid player was ejected after slamming an opponent, causing the Pacers to play down a player for the rest of the game.
The game was stopped with 34 minutes left after Union took a 10-0 lead.
Enid hosts Stillwater on Friday for homecoming. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys start around 8 p.m.
