Enid swept Berryhill on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark to reach the 20-win mark.
Enid won both games via run-rule in five innings: the first, 12-3, and the second, 9-1.
“The team and I talked about that after the game,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Any time you get to 20 wins, it means you’ve had a good season. We have a big week coming up, though; we don’t want to call it a good season, yet though. We want to finish this thing off and head into the playoffs playing good.”
Freshman Aidan Robinson started on the mound for the Plainsmen in game one and went three innings, giving up a hit and a run while recording six strikeouts.
The Plainsmen got on the board early. McCage Hartling doubled to score the Plainsmen’s first run in the bottom of the first. Hartling scoring runners would be a trend in the doubleheader as he would score six: two in game one and four in game two.
“He had a great day,” Gore said of Hartling, who recently came back from an injury. “We are glad he is healing up and getting his stroke back. He has been playing really well for us.”
Enid added on three RBI from Brock Slater. Aydan Voitik, Garrett Shull, Seth Carlson, and Reece Slater also scored runs during the first game.
In the second game, Enid sent Wheatley Chaloupek to the mound. He went three innings and also allowed just one hit but no runs. Shull and Carlson finished the game for the Plainsmen.
A five-run first inning got things started with a bang for the Plainsmen. Shull tripled to score two, before Hartling tripled to score Shull. Dallas Goodpasture and Cooper Jarnagin also scored in the first for Enid.
The Plainsmen had another big inning in the fifth. Hartling doubled to score two more before scoring on a wild pitch to end the game via run-rule.
Next week is busy for the Plainsmen. Enid hosts Stillwater to open the week before traveling to Stillwater Tuesday. The Plainsmen also have games at Jenks and host Ponca City next week.
Enid can finish anywhere from third to fifth in the district, but will not be able to host in the playoffs due to a tiebreaker with Bartlesville.
