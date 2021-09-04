After being delayed over 30 minutes past the scheduled kickoff, Enid’s game against Ponca City on Friday was rescheduled for the following day at 11 a.m. due to lightning.
Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said the game was originally delayed due to a lightning strike that happened within 10 miles of the stadium. It rained off and on while fans were stuck waiting outside the stadium or in their cars until the lightning passed. With the storm forecasted to continue for some time, coaches and school officials came to the decision to keep the game from being pushed back into the late hours of the night.
Woods said the game was likely to be delayed until at least 9 p.m., and that the decision was made in part for the safety of the players from the lightning and in part for the safety of the players in the game.
Several other schools in the area were still able to get their game off on Friday despite the storms. Oklahoma Bible Academy pushed its home game up to 6:30 p.m., and was able to finish their game, although it ended in the third quarter due to OBA holding a 54-point lead.
Head coach Chris Cayot said school administrators were watching the radar, but that they didn’t have any close lightning strikes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.