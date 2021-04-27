STILLWATER — The Plainsmen shot a 325 team score and finished in fifth place at the Stillwater Cup on Monday.
The tournament was held at Stillwater Country Club, a par-70, 6524 yard course that has hosted men’s and women’s college golf championships. The tournament hosted 14 teams on Monday including Stillwater who finished first with a team score of 305.
The tournament was played in a Maxwell format, which is different than the team has played all season with all five golfers from every team playing together. Typically the pairings would be split with one player from each team in each grouping.
Enid head coach David Lee said the format was beneficial for the team as it prepares for some of its most important tournaments of the season in the next few weeks.
“It was different for the boys. They’re not use to playing with each other and we were in a fivesome which made it play a little bit slower,” Lee said after the round. “But it was good for the coaches to see everything, and I saw things we need to work on.”
Enid was led by freshman Dawson Branstetter with a final score of 81. Hayden Johnson (84), Max Fossett (86), Demitrios Farr (92) and Sam Blankenship rounded out the top-five for the Plainsmen. Taylor Kreie also made an appearance at the tournament and shot a 91 playing as an individual.
“We got off to a bad start but after two or three holes we settled in and played better,” Lee said. “Early on we still had too many penalty strokes. There was out of bounds on so many holes and we had too many penalty strokes, and three putted too many times and then we settled in and played pretty well.”
The Plainsmen are in the middle of an important stretch in between the conference and regional tournaments. The team will play in the Blue Jay Bash on Thursday at Lake Hefner alongside roughly 40 other teams according to Lee.
Teams will play 36-holes at the Blue Jay Bash at both the north and south courses. At the regional tournament the team will play 36 holes on just the north course.
“It’s another practice round.” Lee said, “We’ll get to see the north course. So we’re gonna get plenty of practice rounds on Hefner before our regional, so in that aspect it’s really nice.”
The Pacers golf team will be hosting their regional tournament on Tuesday at Meadowlake Golf Course starting around 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.