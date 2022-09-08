TULSA — Enid’s boys had five runners in the top 15 individually in placing third at the Tulsa Washington Invitational cross country meet Thursday.
The Plainsmen had 50 points to place third behind co-winners Sapulpa and Tulsa Washington, which had 35.
Blake Jensen was Enid’s highest finisher in fourth running the 5K course in 18:53. He was followed by Camryn Gantt, fifth, 19:06; Hudson Plummer, 12th, 20:18; Zane Briix, 14th, 20:37; Matthew Reames, 15th, 20:56; Landon Jung, 20th, 21:59; and Carson Nault, 22nd, 22:28.
“We had a couple of guys that had to step up because of a couple of the boys struggled a bit,’’ said Plainsmen coach Justin DeClerck. “Those guys ran inspired and went above and beyond their expectations.”
“I was really pleased with Camryn,” DeClerck said. “He usually doesn’t stay up there with Blake but he went out fast. Blake caught up with him but he and Camryn worked well together to keep the distance between them as close as they could to help the team. Blake did what Blake does. He’s been our leader and that continued today.’’
