OKLAHOMA CITY – The Plainsmen finished 10th at the regional tournament at Lake Hefner’s North Course on Monday shooting a 676.
Enid’s Max Fossett and Dawson Branstetter tied at 163 through 36 holes, which was three shy of qualifying for state as individuals and the team needed to finish top-six in order to qualify as a team.
“Today’s nemesis, it’s kind of been our nemesis of late, was putting,” Enid head coach David Lee said. “I mean, we had a bucket full of three-putts over 36 holes.”
Fossett shot an 83 on both sets of 18, while Branstetter shot an 84-82. Hayden Johnson finished with an 88 on the first 18 before firing off an 81 on the last.
Demitrios Farr (89-88) and Sam Blankenship (87-90) rounded out Enid’s starting five.
“We’ve improved from last season,” Lee said. “There’s no question we improved, because we go to similar tournaments and I can look at last year’s score and this year’s score and they’re 15-18 strokes better from one year to the next.”
Enid finished with some solid results this season including a second-place finish at the conference tournament, third at the conference preview and fourth at Indian Springs.
The team’s low round was 322 and was shot at both Indian Springs and the conference tournament at Lew Wentz.
“With everybody returning I really do think this team has the capability of not just qualifying as individuals, but I think we can qualify as a team if they work at it throughout the summer and the fall which I think they will.” Lee said.
Lee said he’s disappointed with the result, especially when it was obvious how close they were to getting two players into the state tournament, but Lee said he expects his young team to use that as fuel heading into next season.
“I wish we could’ve gotten an individual in there,” Lee said. “We were three strokes different and you can easily sit back now and think about a short putt that didn’t fall or lipped out but it is what it is. Some of them were three strokes short and hopefully that’s motivation for next year.”
