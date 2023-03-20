For the first time in two weeks, the Enid Plainsmen returned home to David Allen Memorial Ballpark, this time to host Tulsa Union.
After a pitcher’s duel went to extra innings, Union defeated Enid, 6-1, in eight innings.
Jake Kennedy — who had 12 strikeouts in his last start — started for Enid and was effective, allowing an unearned run, but keeping Union off the base paths.
Kennedy — also Enid’s leading run scorer coming into the game —threw 95 pitchers over seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight.
Enid got what would be its only run of the game in the third, on a sac fly from McCage Hartling to score Aidan Robinson.
Union scored in the top of the fourth, but outside of that, all the scoring happened in the top of the eighth, when Union added five runs.
“It was a pitcher’s day,” said Enid coach brad Gore. “Two guys going toe-to-toe, it was just a good pitcher’s duel.”
In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs, Enid had the bases loaded after Union intentionally walked Garrett Shull. Hartling hit a grounder to end the inning.
Both teams had to contend with strong winds, gusting up to 49 miles per hour during the day in Enid.
“I think we have played in it enough times here in Oklahoma that it shouldn’t affect us, but it makes it tough to concentrate and swing. We have to be tougher.”
After dropping a game to Deer Creek on Saturday — the first loss of the season for Enid — The Plainsmen are now 6-2 and travel to Union on Tuesday.
Over his seven innings, Kennedy worked out of multiple jams to give Enid a chance.
“Jake was outstanding tonight,” Gore said. “I just told him he couldn’t pitch much better than he did. He pitched out of some tough situations. He is a warrior.”
