A night after losing to Union on a walk-off, Enid welcomed the Redhawks to David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Enid once again lost — this time 10-1 — on a windy evening.
Union got the scoring going early, with a single on an 0-1 count to plate the only run of the first.
It was a rough night for the Enid starting pitcher, freshman Aidan Robinson.
After allowing a run in the first, Robinson held Union scoreless in the second, but the third inning was a different story.
A four-run third inning caused Robinson to unravel and allowed Union a 5-0 lead over the struggling Plainsmen.
That was it for Robinson, who came out before he could get an out in the third.
Seth Carlson came in for Robinson to steady the ship and did that, throwing three innings without a run.
“We had a good ballgame working but our starter just lost it,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “I thought Carlson did a good job coming and keeping us in the game. Offensively, we didn’t make adjustments at the plate and their pitcher kept pounding the zone.”
The Plainsmen couldn’t muster any offense for much of the day, not getting their first hit until the bottom of the fifth when Garrett Shull got on base, but by then, Union held a 5-0 lead.
Enid got a run on the board shortly after, when James Humphrey scored Carlson on a triple.
Bennett Percival and Dallas Goodpasture also pitched in relief, each pitching an inning. Percival allowed two runs, while Goodpasture allowed three in the top of the seventh.
The loss is the third in a row for the Plainsmen, who started the season 5-1. Enid is 5-4 and has a day to work on things before hosting Woodward on Friday and Jones on Saturday.
“I told our guys, we have to grow up fast here,” Gore said. “We have a really young ball club, but we aren’t going to be able to use that as an excuse. We can either grow up and figure out adjustments or we have some rude awakenings coming.”
