Enid advanced to the championship game of the Stillwater Cup on Saturday, then fell to Stillwater in sudden death penalty kicks.
The game marks the first loss of the season for the Plainsmen.
Both teams were tied at zero at the end of regulation. Enid head coach Craig Liddell thought that they had chances to break the tie but couldn’t capitalize.
“We felt we had our opportunities to put the ball away,” Liddell said, “And that’ll be a valuable lesson that in big games, you’ve got to take your chances.”
The Plainsmen were expecting a tough match coming into the game after drawing the host team. The Ponies are now 6-2 and have won four straight.
Enid defeated Edmond Santa Fe in their second game of the tournament on Saturday, winning 4-0 with all four goals coming from different players.
“We lost in a shootout, it is what it is, the boys played really well all weekend. I’m proud of them.”
Enid goalie Luke Taylor saved the first shot and the Plainsmen netted their first three shots before missing the fourth, making the fifth and sixth and missing the final shot, giving Stillwater the victory.
Liddell said that despite the outcome, he learned a lot from his squad and thinks they can build from this experience.
“We’re deep,” Liddell said about what he learned about his squad. “That we play good soccer, that we’ll control a lot of games and that we really trust in our DNA.”
The Plainsmen will have another shot at Stillwater on Friday on the road at 8 p.m.
