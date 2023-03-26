Enid News & Eagle
BARTLESVILLE — Sand Springs took advantage of a three-run homer in the fourth and some untimely Enid hitting to hand the Plainsmen their fifth-straight loss, 4-2, at Bartlesville Saturday.
The Big Blue left 12 runners on, including the bases loaded twice. Enid fell to Sapulpa, 3-2 Friday.
“We have left a small village on base the last five games,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We’re just not getting any timely hits when we need them.”
The Plainsmen scored twice in the first when Cooper Jarnagin singled in Garrett Shull and Jake Kennedy, who had reached on walks, but could not score the rest of the game.
The Sandites scored three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Dallas Goodpasture took the loss. He had thrown three shutout innings before the fourth-inning home run.
Whaetley Chaloupek threw two shutout innings after relieving Goodpasture with the bases loaded in the fifth.
“Both of our pitchers threw well,” Gore said. “We have been getting good pitching. We just can’t get anyone to step up and get a big hit.”
The Plainsmen will return to district action when they host Tulsa Washington at 6 p.m. Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The two teams will play at Tulsa Washington on Tuesday.
