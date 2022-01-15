A combined 40-point night from Enid seniors Cam Mathis and Taye Sullivan wasn’t enough to knock off the 10th-ranked Putnam City North Friday night on homecoming at the Enid High School gym.
The Plainsmen couldn’t get their open looks to fall early in the game and Putnam City North took advantage by jumping out to a six-point lead after the first quarter.
Putnam City North won 60-45, giving Enid four-straight losses dating back to a 56-40 win over Hoops for Christ at the Enid Holiday Classic on Dec. 16.
Enid went two for 11 from the floor for seven points in the first period.
The Panthers extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter when Zander Baker and Mandrell Dean combined to score 17 points.
Twice Baker pulled up from well beyond the 3-point line and knocked it down in the closing minute of the quarter. Heading into the fourth, the Panthers led 44-28.
Sullivan scored eight of the team’s 14 points in the second quarter after going five for five from the free throw line.
The senior guard went nine of 10 from the charity stripe and was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer twice, and went on to make all three free throws both times.
He finished with a season-high 20 points on 4 of 11 shooting. Mathis had 12 second-half points to finish with 20 on nine of 17 shooting.
“I think we played hard, I just think we didn’t make easy bumps,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “At the beginning of the ballgame we missed two or three layups and then we went through a spell to end the game where we missed free throws.”
Baker led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points, followed by Dean with 15.
The Plainsmen will now look to bounce back on Tuesday in a home game against the OKC Storm.
After that, they’ll travel to the Moore John Noble Tournament on Jan. 20-22.
“We’ve got a tough week next week,” Foster said. “We’ve got the OKC Storm coming in and they’re one of the best private schools around — they’re pretty loaded with talent. Then we’ve got the Moore tournament which is pretty loaded with talent, so we don’t get a week off.”
Slow shooting night slows Pacers on homecoming
In their first game back from a nearly month-long break, the Pacers couldn’t keep up with Putnam City North in the second half, falling 56-27 on homecoming.
Enid was held to two field goals in the first quarter before picking it up in the second to take a 36-23 deficit into the break.
The Pacers had 11 first half turnovers, but made up for it with a stronger shooting performance in the second quarter.
Mary Isbell scored eight points in the second quarter on three of four shooting and was two for two from behind the arc.
The Pacers combined to shoot five for 12 from the field and two for three from deep in the quarter.
The Lady Panthers went on to hold the Pacers to four points in the third and fourth quarter to finish the game on a 20-4 run.
Isbell finished with a team-high 10 points and Abygail Ketterman added six of her own.
The Pacers will host the OKC Storm on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
