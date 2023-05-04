Coming into Friday’s 6A East Regional title game at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, the Enid Plainsmen were 2-0 in the tournament and looking to punch a ticket to the state tournament.
Jenks had other ideas after defeating Putnam City North earlier Thursday to advance to the championship game.
The Trojans defeated Enid, 5-2 to force a winner-take-all game on Friday at 2 p.m.
“The kid (Jenks pitcher Blake Lamb) just threw some really good pitches against us,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We hit some balls right on the button, but they went into the wind. It was their day, but like I told the kids, who cares, we go to tomorrow.”
Enid started Aidan Robinson on the mound. With pitching options running out on both sides, Robinson did his job, giving Enid six innings, allowing four hits and two runs, striking out seven.
The hits just didn’t come together for the Plainsmen though, who took an early lead in the third inning on a single from McCage Hartling.
Jenks took the lead in the top of the fifth, with two runs coming on a double as rain began to fall over the park.
Enid had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth with runners on the corners, but a strikeout ended Enid’s chances.
Lamb pitched into the seventh and earned the win after throwing 119 pitches, giving up nine hits, striking out four.
After the pitching change by Jenks, Enid had a final shot with bases loaded after Garrett Shull got on base to begin the inning with a leadoff single. Shull was the last batter Lamb faced.
With two outs, Jenks hit Cooper Jarnagin and walked Whaetley Chaloupek to load the bases before a fly out ended the game with bases loaded.
Enid, 26-9 will have to win the second championship game at David Allen on Friday at 2 p.m. against Jenks to make the state tournament
“I think our kids understand what’s at stake tomorrow and will be relaxed,” Gore said.
The starting pitcher for Enid is to be determined, but Gore said it will be either Chaloupek, Cooper Jarnagin or Dallas Goodpasture.
“We still have some good guys,” Gore said. “We are confident and have guys we feel good about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.