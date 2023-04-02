Enid could only blame itself for the Plainsmen’s 6-4 loss to Edmond North Saturday at the Gladys Winters Memorial Baseball Festival, being stopped by the time limit of two hours and 15 minutes.
The Plainsmen saw a 3-2 lead evaporate after three Enid relievers allowed four walks and two hit batsmen. Issac Lavs’ bases-loaded two-RBI single was the Huskies’ only hit of the inning, which saw 10 batters come to the plate and last for some 25 minutes.
A diving stop by second baseman Brock Slater on a hard-hit grounder by Esai Centeno ended the threat.
The Plainsmen threatened their half of the sixth before time ran out. Enid loaded the bases on a walk to Dallas Goodpasture, a single by Gabe Goodpasture and Garrett Shull being hit by a pitch. Dallas Goodpasture scored on a passed ball with Gabe and Shull advancing to second and third.
Spencer Biggerstaff, though, struck out Cooper Jarnagin for the third out to end the game and the Plainsmen’s four-game winning streak.
Biggerstaff had three strikeouts in the inning.
The late disaster wiped out a strong pitching performance from Plainsmen starter Bennett Percival, who allowed only three hits and two runs — only one of which was earned — over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
He was backed up by a strong defense, which turned double plays in the first and second innings to prevent any further Huskie damage.
Edmond North’s Nick Garcia opened the second with a triple and scored on a single by Jacob Knox. They added another run in the second when Lavs advanced to first on a passed ball on a strikeout. He scored after a wild pitch and a passed ball.
Percival struck out Steve Valow and Owen Hall and got Will Crabtree to ground out to keep Josh Koontz on third.
Percival appeared to be rewarded for his efforts when Enid scored three runs in the fifth to finally break through against the Huskies’ Pryce Bender, who had allowed only two hits —a single by McCage Hartling in the first and another by Jake Kennedy in the fourth — the first four innings.
Goodpasture led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out single by Garrett Shull. Shull scored from first on a single by Jarnagin and an error on the play.
Jarnagin stole second and scored after Hartling walked and a bloop single by Kennedy. Bender struck out Karter Simon — his third strikeout of the inning — to end the threat.
The loss dropped Enid to 10-6 overall.
The Plainsmen will visit district rival Muskogee for a doubleheader on Monday.
