The Enid Plainsmen opened the 2023 home football slate Friday night at D. Bruce S elby Stadium with a 42-27 loss to Edmond North.
The Plainsmen opened strong, scoring on a Blake Fuksa three-yard touchdown run and scoring a two-point conversion to go up 8-0.
Edmond North, however, responded with a sevenyard touchdown run. Enid responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aidan Robinson to Zyire Allen.
That would be the last time the Plainsmen would score until the fourth quarter, as Edmond North scored twice in the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead going into halftime.
Edmond North scored 21 more unanswered points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 42-14 heading into the final quarter.
The Plainsmen scored 13 unanswered points in the final quarter, first on a three- yard run by Fuksa and finally on a 25-yard pass from Aidan Robinson to to Jamison Washington.
Robinson threw three interceptions in the loss, while Fuksa ran for 86 yards and two scores.
Sophomore Tyson Kennedy had a first quarter interception and 58 yards receiving.
The Plainsmen, 1-2, will host Jenks next Friday.
Champions CelebratedThe 1983 Enid state championship winning football team, along with other championship teams in years ending with 3, were honored at halftime.
The 1983 team defeated Tulsa Washington 14-0 in the title game and finished 17th in the USA Today high school football rankings.
The team featured Lydell Carr, who ran for over 2,000 yards that season.
“It brings back the memories of what it feels like, being here at gametime,” Carr said. “I’m humbled that we can come back home to the city of Enid and the way they have embraced us. The award, I don’t take it as an individual award, but a team award, it was a team effort.”
Carr recalled people being pessimistic about the Plainsmen going into that game, being down about 100 pounds from both their opponent of the offensive and defensive lines.
“No one thought we were supposed to win the ballgame, they counted us out,” he said. “As coach Deion (Sanders) would say, it was personal.”
There are plans to name an Enid street after Carr in the future.
Last season, Plainsmen running back Luke Rauh came close to some of Carr’s numbers, almost tying the former Enid and University of Oklahoma standout.
“He did a great job,” Carr said. “That’s what records are for, to be broken. I was rooting for him to do so, he had a heck of a season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.