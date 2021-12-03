ENID, Okla. — Enid’s wrestlers felt the loss of three regulars in a 55-18 loss to 3A state runner-up Blackwell in the first dual of the season for both teams Thursday night at the EHS gym.
The Plainsmen had to forfeit at 113 and 132 when Peyton Zweifel and Vinny Vandiver were sent home Thursday afternoon after their workout partners became ill. Senior 170-pounder Daigen Gibbens, a returning state qualifier, is out with a dislocated elbow.
Enid’s points all came on falls from Trinit Zweifel at 145, Leslie Fortner at 152 and Brady Conder at 170.
“They got out there and did what we have been working on and did their jobs,’’ said Plainsmen coach Trent Holland. “I saw a lot of effort with the guys working hard. There are just a few things that we need to tweak out there. It’s a long season and we have a lot of time to work on things.’’
Zweifel, a state qualifier as a sophomore, who was hampered by injuries last season, pinned Layne Looper in 1:33. Zweifel took Looper down 37 seconds into the match, and was able to put him on his back for the fall.
“I just worked a chicken wing after I got the takedown,’’ Zweifel said. “It was nothing too hard. I just kept it basic and just worked for the my fall because I knew we needed the team points bad. It’s always good to open the season with a fall.’’
Zweifel said he is back to 100%, and “I just want to make sure I’m not hurt and get back to the state tournament.’’
Fortner flattened Zane McDonald in 48 seconds after building a 5-0 lead with a takedown and a three-point near fall.
“Trinity inspired me,’’ Fortner said. “I just worked hard to get after it. I saw what I needed to do and got it. It’s very satisfying to get a fall in the first match, but there is some more stuff that I need to work on in the room — more conditioning, more work that I need to put out.’’
Conder, after a scoreless first period, pinned Oscar Liatrache in 2:35 after reversing him in the down position to start the second period.
“I just hit whatever I saw, and that’s how it went,’’ Conder said. “I was able to hit a Granby reversal roll. I just took whatever I could get. I feel a lot more comfortable on the mat (down or up position) than I do on my feet. It felt pretty good.’’
Blackwell got falls from Jaxon Brown at 106, Aiden O’Dell at 126, Jason Osgood at 160 and Liam Holmberg at 220. Kaiden Ailey had a major decision at 138. The Maroons got decisions from Christian Mora at 182, Kruz Goff at 195 and J.D. McCleary at 285 (heavyweight).
Brown was trailing Enid’s Hector Perez, 8-6 at the time of the fall.
“We got a couple of guys who have just come over from football,’’ Holland said. “They just need to knock off the rust a bit and get back in the room and get better.’’
The Plainsmen will visit Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting the prestigous Mid-America Nationals at the Stride Bank Center on Dec. 10-11.
Blackwell won the Middle School dual, 39-36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.