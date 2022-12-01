BLACKWELL — Carlos Alvarado’s 7-6 decision over Colby Looper at 215 pounds was Enid’s lone bright spot in a 71-3 wrestling dual loss at Blackwell Tuesday.
The Maroons had eight falls, two forests, a major decision and three regular decisions in spoiling Enid’s opening dual.
The Plainsmen will host Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Tuesday in their home opener. They will host the Mid-America Nationals Dec. 9-10 at the Stride Bank Center.
