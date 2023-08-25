MUSKOGEE — The Cameron Conder era at Enid started Friday with a road trip to Muskogee.
The trip didn't go how the Plainsmen faithful would have hoped, with the Roughers winning 49-27.
Muskogee running back Andre Beasley scored early and often against the Plainsmen, finding the end zone three times, all before the fourth quarter.
He scored on runs of 50 and 5 yards, while catching a 62-yarder.
Plainsmen quarterback Aidan Robinson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to newly converted tight end Bennett Percvial and had two rushing scores from 1 and 2 yards.
Robinson also threw a touchdown to Tyson Kennedy with no time left in the fourth.
Two-way player Jamison Washington had a fourth quarter interception.
Muskogee had 457 yards of total offense — 244 of those coming on the ground.
Enid running back Blake Fuksa rushed for 94 yards, while Robinson added 39 on the ground.
Enid had 358 yards of total offense, with Robinson passing for 225 yards.
Wide receiver Zaire Allen caught four passes for 66 yards.
After going into the locker room at halftime down 21-14, the Plainsmen were outscored 28-13 in the second half, with Muskogee scoring 21 unanswered in the third quarter.
The Plainsmen, 0-1, will travel to Ponca City next Friday.
