ALVA — 316 Phillips scored two runs in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie to beat the Enid Plainsmen, 4-3 in pool play Saturday at the NWOSU Tournament.
The loss denied the Plainsmen — 2-2 in pool play — a spot in Sunday’s championship round.
“It was awfully close," said Enid coach Brad Gore. “If we had won, we would have won our pool. Things just didn’t go our way.’’
The Plainsmen scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. They had runners on second and third when the game ended on a strikeout.
“We just didn’t get the timely hits when we needed them," Gore said.
Israel Gonzales had a solid start giving up only two hits and two runs over seven innings. Cooper Jarnigan threw a scoreless seventh inning.
“Israel pitched a whale of a game," Gore said.
Brock Slater had three hits in a losing cause. McCage Hartling had a couple of hits, including an RBI double.
“The kids played hard," Gore said. “We learned a lot about what we need to do to get better which is why we’re out here for."
The Plainsmen will be back in action Monday when they face Yukon at 5 p.m. at USAO in Chickasha.
