With a huge district series against Bixby this week looming, the Plainsmen extended their winning streak to six games, defeating Ponca City 6-4 on Saturday morning.
Ponca City struck first, bringing in a run in the bottom of the first, but Enid came roaring back with four in the top of the second. A Brock Slater double scored two runs to propel the Plainsmen.
Ponca City tied the game at four in the bottom of the sixth, but two Enid batters were hit by pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. First, James Humphrey was hit to drive Slater in. The next at-bat saw Dallas Goodpasture hit by a pitch to drive Garrett Shull in.
Goodpasture also closed the game, throwing two innings and allowing a hit after Wheatley Chaloupek started and went five innings, giving up two hits and one earned run. Chaloupek also struck out six batters.
Enid is now 16-5 and 6-2 in district play. With a home game against Bixby on Monday, and a game at Bixby Tuesday, the Plainsmen could move into second in the district with a sweep. The top two teams in the district will host in the playoffs. 18-4 Stillwater leads the district and is 7-1 in district play.
