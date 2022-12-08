Plainsmen coach Jonathan Reed welcomes a different challenge when his team faces Lubbock (Texas) Trinity Christian at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Edmond Open at Santa Fe High School.
“We’re very excited to play different competition outside the state,” Reed said. “Here (Oklahoma) everybody knows everybody else. When you don’t know much about a team, you can just go out and play. That makes it more fun for the staff and team.”
The Lions are 7-3 having beaten Canyon, Texas, 53-50 on Tuesday. Reed was able to obtain a tape on them Wednesday to scout.
He said Trinity Christian appears to be a fundamentally sound team with good shooters and ballhandlers but not as athletic as Choctaw, which outlasted the Plainsmen 62-56 Tuesday.
Reed said the Plainsmen will have to avoid what hurt them against the Yellowjackets — ball security and rebounding.
“When you play a team that is fundamentally sound, you have to keep the turnovers (20 against Choctaw) [low] and you have to defend and rebound,” Reed said. “We played pretty decent, but we can’t turn the ball over 20 times and we can’t give up that many turnovers. We have to work on securing the ball on rebounds. If we do those things, we’ll have a good game.”
The EHS-Trinity Christian winner will meet the winner of the 6:30 p.m. game between Union (0-1) and Edmond Santa Fe at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The losers play at 3:30.
The other side of the bracket pits Edmond North (4-1) and Dove Academy (0-0) at 3:30 p.m. and Edmond Memorial (1-2) and Tulsa Washington (1-0) at 5. Tulsa Washington beat Union, 84-71 Tuesday.
“They are doing us no favors with the schedule they gave us,” Reed said, “but this will tell us where we are going into the conference.”
Coach Reed feels good about that direction so far in a 2-1 start. The Plainsmen lost at Choctaw last season, 74-40.
“Losing to Choctaw by less than 10 points on the road is not a bad loss,” he said. “We’re going to take tournament game by game. We want to win at least two out of three games.”
Tre Davis leads the Plainsmen attack with a 18.0 average, including 14 against Choctaw. Jon Reed had a season-high 16 while James Pugh had a season-high 11 points.
Coach Reed’s lineups have been interchangeable throughout the season.
“I’m not sure who is going to start tomorrow,” he said. “We make that decision based on what we do in practice. We change our lineups a lot depending on how people are playing. We want to keep it competitive and stay in the right direction.”
