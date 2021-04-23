Enid will put its nine-game winning streak on the line when the Plainsmen host 4A powers Berryhill and Weatherford at noon and 5 p.m. respectively on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen, 17-11, haven’t lost since falling to Putnam City North, 5-2 at the Gladys Winters Memorial Tournament on April 3. They have won 14 of their last 15.
Both Weatherford (22-9) and Berryhill (18-8) have clinched district titles in 4A competition. The Eagles have won six-straight. Berryhill has lost four of its last six games.
“Both of them are quality programs,’’ said EHS coach Brad Gore. “We need to keep our momentum going.’’
Tyler Holland is projected to start against Berryhill while ace Blake Priest is slated to pitch against Weatherford.
Both games can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
