Enid’s boys will be looking for their first regional win since reaching the area losers bracket finals in 2010 when the 5-8 Plainsmen face host 11-6 Broken Arrow at 8 p.m. Friday.
The winner will face the Jenks-Sand Springs winner at 7 p.m. Saturday at Broken Arrow.
The Plainsmen, the No. 3 seed, come into the tournament with confidence after a narrow 73-72 loss to home-school power Oklahoma City Knights Tuesday.
“We feel like we got a pretty good draw,’’ said Enid coach Curtis Foster. “If we show up and play like we did the other night, we have a good chance.’’
The Plainsmen, for the first time this season, had four players in double figures against the Knights — Landry Harris (20), Cam Mathis (15), C.J. Adams (15) and Taye Sullivan (11).
“We showed up for that game,” Foster said. “We were playing a real good team. We should have won it. The key for us is spreading the wealth. If we can do that, we should have a chance to win no matter who we’re playing.”
Sullivan leads the offense with a 17.6 average, followed by Harris (13.0), Mathis (12.6) and Adams (10.8). Adams, though, is averaging 19.3 points over his last three games.
“C.J. has been pretty consistent for us,” Foster said. “If we can get another two or three buckets from somebody else inside and make a couple of perimeter shots ... if we stay consistent inside and we’re hitting from the outside, we can be a pretty tough out.”
Broken Arrow, the No. 2 regional seed, hasn’t played since a 60-53 loss to Owasso on Feb. 6. That loss broke a four-game Tigers winning streak. That included a 80-58 win over No. 9 Bixby on Jan. 29 behind 18 points from Tyler Pinder and 16 from Anthony Allen.
The Tigers beat No. 10 Jenks, 61-50 on Jan. 30.
“Broken Arrow has a little bit of size,” Foster said. “They like to press and trap. They are not quite the shooters that we played against the last game (OKC Knights). They are pretty much playing like us, so that’s why we have a chance in the game.’’
The Plainsmen almost upset No. 1 seed Sand Springs a year ago. This is the first time in Foster’s three-year tenure Enid hasn’t had to face the No. 1 seed in the first round.
“The last couple of years the kids had shown up and competed in the playoffs,’’ he said. “They have given themselves a chance to win. This year is no different. We have competed well against good teams. We have just as good a chance as they do to win the game.’’
Foster doesn’t see being on the road as a negative. EHS had a near miss at 6A power Putnam City North, 61-58 last month.
“We have played some pretty tough teams at their place,’’ Foster said. “This is no reason for us to be intimidated. We are pretty much up to the task right now.’’
Being a No. 3 instead of a No. 4 seed is a sign of progress, Foster said.
“I think the kids are being recognized by other schools and coaches,” he said. “I know a lot of teams didn’t want to play us. They didn’t want to go through our side. I think we got a good seed and that says a lot for the work of the kids this year.”
