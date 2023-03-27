Aidan Robinson and Cooper Jarnagin combined for a two-hitter as Enid ended a five-game losing streak by beating district rival Tulsa Washington, 4-2, on Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpaark.
Robinson departed after giving up two runs in the fourth. Jarnagin retired all nine batters he faced with six strikeouts.
“He did a great job,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He was nails down the way he came in after we got the lead. He really did his job. I’m really proud of him.’’
Robinson allowed two runs, both coming in the fourth. He gave up two hits and struck out one.
Robinson had struggled with his control in the fourth.
“He needs to find a way to overcome when things get tough,’’ Gore said.
The Plainsmen managed only five hits, scoring a run in the first and three in the fifth.
Garrett Shull scored twice while Bennett Percival and James Humphrey scored the other runs. EHS scored a run in the first on the strength of walks to Shull and Jarnagin and a single by Goodpasture. They added three in the fifth on singles by Percival, Shull and McGage Hartling, a sacrifice by Jarnagin and Humphrey reaching on an error.
“We’re struggling with our approach,’’ Gore said. “Maybe we’re trying too hard. I don’t. We got to fix our approach. I want a different approach at the plate tomorrow. Some of them aren’t focused on what we need to be focused in on.’’
The Hornets will host the Plainsmen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with Seth Carlson scheduled to pitch for EHS.
Jake Kennedy missed the game Monday after fouling a ball off his foot in a loss to Sand Springs Saturday.
“He got X-rays,’’ Gore said. “Nothing was broken. It (sitting out) was precautionary.’’
