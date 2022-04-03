Enid rounded out the final day of the 2022 Gladys Winters Festival on Saturday with an 11-3 win over Putnam City North.
“I was glad to see our guys respond from yesterday’s loss,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “I think that took a lot of pressure off us. Wheatley Chaulopek did a good job behind the plate.”
Enid opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when James Humphrey drove in a run on a single. Brock Slate, Aydan Voitik, Garrett Shull and Jake Kennedy also contributed runs for the Plainsmen.
Dallas Goodpasture started on the mound for Enid and went two innings, giving up three hits and just one run.
Chaloupek finished off the win for Enid, striking out three over three innings.
The eight-run first inning for Enid was too much for the Panthers to overcome. Putnam City added runs in the second, fourth, and fifth, but Enid’s pitching duo and solid defense shut down the Panthers.
Enid finishes the Gladys Winters Festival 2-1, with a loss to Deer Creek Friday sandwiched between the win over Putnam City and the Plainsmen’s win Thursday over Edmond North.
Enid, 11-6, hosts Muskogee on Monday for a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.
