Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s boys will be without two key performers Friday when the Plainsmen and Pacer track teams go to the Carl Albert Inviatational in Midwest City.
Maxwell Smith (tight calf) and Cayious Larry (shin splints) will be held back a few weeks so they would be at full-strength for the upcoming conference and regional meets.
Smith was fourth in the 400 meters at the Choctaw meet two weeks ago and teamed with Jared Lara, Ruben Daniels and Noah Voth to be third in the 3,200 relay.
“We’re being cautious,’’ said EHS coach Kareem Sears. “This is what happens when you skip a year of track and then pound hard on the ground. I do feel good about the guys that we are taking.’’
Daniels (1,600 meters) and John Wheeler (110 hurdles) were both fourth at Choctaw.
“We’ll have some bullets in the barrel,’’ Sears said.
The Pacers have scored points in the hurdles in all three of their meets this year. Lauren Powell, Mya Rodriguez and Yeeun Lee were 2-3-4 in the 100 hurdles at Choctaw.
“They have been working hard,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “They are improving on their form in 100s and they are finishing the race stronger in the 300s.”
Bloom said the Pacers will have some lineup changes, but will basically be going with who competed at Choctaw.
“We feel good about Friday,’’ he said. “We’ve had time to do a little extra work and have a little rest time. Some of the girls who were injured have healed up. We just want our times to go down.’’
Field events for the 15-team meet will start at 10 a.m. Running prelims will start at 10:30.
